Winners crowned for Winter Festival Poster Contest

Daily Herald Staff

Most people remember the Winter Festival poster contest growing up and that it was a key part of festival. Weyerhauser used to donate the poster paper, but stopped when they closed.

In 2019, the Prince Albert Daily Herald partnered with the Winter Festival committee to bring back the poster contest and print the poster in our Rural Roots publication, which is available for free to the entire city of Prince Albert and surrounding communities along with the monthly Northern Advocate, which is distributed to communities in Northern Saskatchewan.

This year the contest brought aboard noted Prince Albert artist Earl McKay and his wife Kimberly Roblin-McKay as judges.

In 2020, the Gateway Mall joined in as a sponsor of the contest and, together with their numerous vendors, has committed to collecting prizes for the winners and displaying all of the posters throughout the mall during the Festival. This year in 2023, they hosted a poster colouring session in the mall with judges Earl and Kimberly.

In the four, five and six-year-old category Scarlett Linklater placed first, Hannah Jacobsen placed second and Johnathan Doucette placed third.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Earl McKay, Johnathan Doucette, Hannah Jacobsen and Kimberly Roblin-McKay.

In the seven-year-old category Dante Maroukian placed first, Leah Gamble was second and Jarred Moore-Daniels was third.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Earl McKay, Jared Moore-Daniels, Dante Maroukian, Leah Gamble and Kimberly Roblin-McKay.

In the eight-year-old category Sky D. Tan was first, Victoria Hesje was second and Nyachok Kaman Gawir was third.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Earl McKay, Nyachock Kaman Guwir, Sky D. Tan, Victoria Hesje and Kimberly Roblin-McKay.

In the nine-year-old category Connor Kovitch was first, Isla Wolfe was second and Lukas Radford was third.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Earl McKay, Lukas Radford, Connor Kovitch, Isla Wolfe and Kimberly Roblin-McKay.

In the 10 to 14-year-old category Prairie Constant was first, Elizabeth Henry was second and Rylee Mercredi was third. The three winners in the category have been invited to be honourary guest judges for 2024 and will receive an art lesson from Earl and Kimberly.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Earl McKay, Rylee Mercredi, Prairie Constant, Elizabeth Henry and Kimberly Roblin-McKay.

There were also two special honourable mention awards for creativity presented to Zoey Walter and Ashlynn Steele-Henderson.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Earl McKay, Ashlyn Steele-Henderson and Kimberly Roblin-McKay.

The organizers also presented Earl and Kimberly with a Star Blanket for their work.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. (L to R): Erin Bergen and Donna Pfeil, Prince Albert Daily Herald; Earl McKay and Kimberly Roblin-McKay, guest judges; Bev Erickson, Prince Albert Winter Festival; Donna Hordyski, Gateway Mall.

The final tally dollar amount (merchandise & gift certificates) donated by the Gateway Mall merchants for the WF Poster Colouring Contest was $1,397.95.

Listed below are the merchants who generously participated: Bootlegger, CJ’s Climb and Play, Eclipse, Fireside Grill, Global Fashions, Milo Silver, Oh Pair Shoes, Orange Julius, PA Early Years Family Resource Centre, PA Literacy Network, Paris Jewelers, SaskTel, Sporty T’s, The Gift Store, Tots Treasure Trunk, Trifons Pizza and Twilight Framing and Sports Gallery.

The contest is free to enter and ages 4 – 14 are eligible to participate.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. Students from St. Francis School pose with their prize bags.

Michael Oleksyn/Prince Albert Daily Herald. Students from St. John Community School pose with their prize bags.

Watch for next year’s Winter Festival Poster Contest, proudly brought to you by the Gateway Mall, the Prince Albert Daily Herald and the Winter Festival committee.