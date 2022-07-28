The family of a Prince Albert man that has been missing for 42 years are still searching for answers.

Robert Wiggins was last seen just before sunrise after being dropped off by close friends at a residence in the 500 Block of 11st Street East on July 28, 1980.

Police continue to investigate and are once again appealing to the public for information to help locate Robert Wiggins.

“His disappearance has caused immense pain as his family and friends continue to cope with the stress of not knowing what happened to their loved one,” reads a Prince Albert Police Service media release.

In the summer or fall after his disappearance, Wiggins’ billfold, or wallet, was found along Highway 16 near Radisson and turned into Radisson RCMP. The wallet still contained $300 in cash and a cheque made out to Robert Wiggins for $67.60. The wallet was later returned to his home address.

Wiggins had connections to Edmonton at the time of his disappearance.

Police are releasing a photo of the wallet in the hopes that someone will remember locating it near Radisson in 1980, or have information on his whereabouts.

Robert Wiggins’ wallet

Today, Robert Wiggins would be 70 years old.

At the time of his disappearance, Robert Wiggins was described as being 5’10” tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Robert Wiggins is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers.