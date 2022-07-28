Multiple people charged with first degree murder of Bell’s Point man

Six people, including two youth, have been charged with the July 21 murder of 24-year-old Edgar Ratt.

Cameron Ross, 23; Charmaine Charles, 21; Gracie Isbister, 20; Katelyn Halkett, 21; a female and a male youth, both 17; all of the La Ronge District are charged with first degree murder and one count of break and enter and intent to commit mischief.

Isbister and the female and male youths are also charged with one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The male youth is also charged with one count of intent to commit an offence while wearing a mask.

The two youth cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Ross, Charles, Isbister, Halkett and the female youth were arrested between July 24 and July 26. All charged individuals will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on July 28.

The male youth has not been located and there is a warrant for their arrest. Due to his age, police cannot identify him.