PAPS welcomes new recruit under experienced officer recruitment campaign

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has recruited Cst. Kelly Shumay under its experienced officer campaign. Shumay brings 19 years of experience as an officer with the Regina Police Service to his new role and served his first shift on Patrol in Prince Albert this week.

The service announced the recruitment on Thursday.

After his retirement from RPS, Shumay and his family moved to the Wakaw area for two years, before buying a house in Prince Albert to join PAPS.

“After taking some time away, I was looking for a new challenge,” Shumay said in a press release. “I saw an opportunity to join PAPS and get back to working with youth and the community. I am looking forward to getting to know Prince Albert as a new member.”

Shumay grew up in Yorkton and taught math and physical education to high school and middle years students for 12 years in and around Regina before starting a new career in policing. He has experience on patrol, and bike patrol, and spent eight years as a Level 4 collision reconstructionist with RPS, promoting traffic safety and awareness.

That experience also gave him the opportunity to work with students again, and he led information sessions on the dangers of impaired driving and the risks of vehicle collisions.

Shumay’s arrival brings the number of current vacancies at the Prince Albert Police Service to four. The police service has hired 15 new and experienced officers within the last year and a half.

The experienced officer incentive is supported by the Prince Albert Police Association and offers a $25,000 hiring bonus to the first four experienced members selected for hire. Since experienced officers are already trained and have experience working on Patrol, they can be quickly deployed to help manage the demands of front-line policing, Deputy Chief of Police Farica Prince said.

“Experienced officers enrich our team as they bring their training and knowledge with them,” Prince said, adding that Cst. Shumay is a welcomed addition to PAPS.

“In his careers, Cst. Kelly Shumay has worked to promote positive community relationships, visibility, and professionalism. He brings extensive training, experience and knowledge to our community and is enthusiastic about serving in patrol here Prince Albert.”

Prince added that the Prince Albert Police Service continues to work to recruit new and experienced police officers.