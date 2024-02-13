PAPS urging caution after recent string of vehicle vandalism and theft

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is informing the public about a recent string of willful damage to motor vehicles reported between Feb. 9 and Feb. 12, 2024.

There have been 41 reported occurrences of damage to vehicles throughout the city including the East Hill, West Hill, East Flat, West Flat and Midtown areas of Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert Police Service is actively investigating these occurrences and encourage residents to report any suspicious activity they may observe in neighbourhoods.

PAPS said that resident’s assistance is invaluable in helping them prevent further damage and apprehend those responsible for these crimes.

In many of the reported cases, there was also theft from within the vehicles that were damaged.

To help prevent such incidents, they urge residents to take the following precautions.

First secure valuable and remove all valuable items from vehicles or keep them out of sight to minimize the risk of theft.

Second park in well-lit areas, whenever possible park your vehicle in well-lit areas or in areas covered by surveillance cameras.

And third report suspicious activity, they urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the Prince Albert Police Service immediately.

The safety and security of our community are of utmost importance

and we are committed to working diligently to address this issue.

They thank the public for their cooperation and assistance in this matter.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.