PAMC celebrates first batch of Youth Ambassadors with Gala Night

On Friday the Prince Albert Multicultural Council (PAMC) hosted its first Annual Youth Ambassador Gala Night. The evening recognized the first set of Youth Ambassadors for the PAMC.

The Youth Ambassador program is funded solely by the Government of Canada. The program is open to people from ages 15 to 30.

The nine Youth Ambassadors were invited to present on their project however all of them could not make the evening. Each ambassador received up to $5,000 in financial assistance for their initiative or project

Raghav Kapur is the Chair of the PAMC Youth Ambassadors Council and explained that he was chosen because he is also involved with the Optimist Club and picked up skills from them.

“So it is very new, this is the first time in PA we have our Youth Council, So what I’ve seen like my other members, they are reaching out to youth if they need any help, they come to us. So mostly right now we are just like I have my cards printed out and I’m just telling people if they need any help, they come to me,” Kapur said.

Kapur said that the whole concept was successful because it helped each of the members.

Kapur came to Canada from Punjab, India two years ago and was helped by the PAMC/

“I came here and it was very difficult for me to get settled here, to get a job and to just start rolling, you know. So I was looking for the opportunity,” he said.

He was also studying Hospitality and Tourism at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

“I saw the opportunity and saw in this way I can help you know the youth out there. Yeah. So I just took the opportunity. And right now I’m here,” he said,

His project was a Diwali event at the Chez Leach Lounge in November 2023.

“If you need any help, please come to Youth Council. Please come to PAMC and 100 per cent sure we will try to help you any way we can,” she said.

Fabiola Niyinkiza is from Burundi and has been in Prince Albert for four years and two months and her project was about bridging cultural gaps through music from Burundi. Niyinkiza created and recorded an original and traditional music video.

Nitinkiza said that making music was her dream and being able to work in a studio to make music would be something she could not normally afford.

” So it was really hard. I’m proud of this part because it was my dream before,” Nyinkiza said.

She composed the song and recorded it in the studio with the money from the program.

She was also able to pay the production costs for the video.

“My song is about how a farmer can go in the garden without a plough. So you can’t go without those instruments because you can’t plant your seed, you can’t prepare your land. You can prepare your garden and you can plant the seed,” she explained.

She explained that the YouTube impressions on her video were great because the goal of the music was to spread her culture to people in Canada

“There’s also maybe some youth that are as shy as me they have lots of stuff to do. So I am there in front of them to show them that everything is possible,” she said.

Niyinkiza said that the whole experience in the program was beneficial. She was especially proud that her father, who is a Pastor in Edmonton came to see her perform at Tapestrama The family came together in 2019 and she wound up in Prince Albert. PAMC paid to get the family to Prince Albert for Tapestrama.

She said that she appreciated the funding from the Government of Canada.

“We’re using it and then we receive our, we receive a result because as now I have so many places they call me before this video uploaded, they call me and then they go there and then I sing. I perform. I went to Sask Polytech also. They call me. Yeah, I sang there. So it’s really nice to me,” Niyinkiza said.

The program was launched in May 2023 According to PAMC this initiative aims to foster youth engagement and participation within the community. Nine Youth Ambassadors were chosen, given the unique opportunity to propose and implement youth-led initiatives centred around reconciliation, anti-racism, diversity, inclusion and democratic engagement.

The ambassadors have not only worked on their respective community projects but have also taken on roles in the newly formed PAMC Youth Council.

PAMC Executive Director Michelle Hassler gave a brief overview of the program to open the evening. Hassler said that she had been searching for funding for a program for youth for many years.

There were monthly check-ins, and the Ambassadors were involved in any PAMC events. They also travelled to Saskatoon and met the Youth Ambassadors from that city.

Flo Frank from Common Ground Consulting had a video call in to speak to the Ambassadors.

Hassler has applied for another round of funding that would be for three years.

There was then a summary of each project, with Hassler and Melanie Carcillar assisting those who were not in attendance.

To conclude the evening Hassler presented each of the present Ambassadors with their certifications.

Emmanuel Adams, who could not make the evening developed an app called Social to connect people of many cultures. This app will be officially launched at a later date by the PAMC. Laeticia Mwayuma, who could not attend, hosted a multicultural World Fashion Show that took place during Tapestrama. Izabelle Bignell, who could not attend, created a documentary about people of many cultures who live in Prince Albert.

Abelle Kizinga, who also could not attend, hosted an African Hair Braiding workshop. Taylor Vandale-Cole hosted a Ribbon Skirt making workshop. Thomas Iradi hosted a Bannock and Metis cart-making workshop and Leevance Rakesh Macwan organized a trip to Wanuskewin Heritage Park to explore Indigenous culture.

During the supper that followed both Nyinkikiza’s music video and the 36-minute video produced by Bignell were shown.