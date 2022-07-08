PADBID encouraged by results of new security officer pilot project

A pilot project led by the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) that saw the hiring of two security officers to patrol the downtown area has so far been a “positive experience”, says PADBID Executive Director Rhonda Trusty.

“We feel strongly that part of our responsibility to our fellow business owners and employees and families is basically to provide a positive and safe shopping experience in our downtown,” said Trusty.

The PADBID board signed a three month long contract with Prince Albert Security Services after hearing complaints about people feeling unsafe in the area while shopping or working.

“I’m not sure if most people are aware, but we have four daycares and a school in our downtown area,” said Trusty. “We want to create an environment where it’s a safe and enjoyable experience for kids to go about their day.”

The security guards started work on July 1. They will patrol the downtown during regular business hours, from Tuesday to Saturday until the end of September.

The business community is “quite pleased” with the extra security, added Trusty.

“[The guards] are able to direct people to services they were not aware of.”

Participating downtown businesses are also able to contact the on-duty security officers to report any issues.

The guards were asked by the organization to collect data of their interactions with the public. This information will be presented to the PADBID board after the project is completed, who will then make a decision whether or not to pursue further security contracts.

“With a pilot project, you always want it to be a success,” said Trusty. “Our goal is to ultimately create a downtown where families can share fun and positive experiences and just enjoy the area.”