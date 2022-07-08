‘Someone knows something’: Family of missing Ahtahkakoop women still searching for answers

The family of a missing Saskatchewan woman are continuing their plea for answers as the fourth anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

Ashley Morin, of the Ahtahkakoop First Nation, was 31-years-old when she was last seen in North Battleford in July of 2018. One year after her disappearance, Saskatchewan RCMP said they believed Morin was the victim of a homicide.

“Someone knows something,” said Ashley Morin’s sister, Janine Morin. “For the past four years, we have been looking for Ashley and asking for answers. We need to know what happened to her.”

Her family will begin their fourth walk from Saskatoon to North Battleford on Friday to raise awareness that Ashley is still missing and to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

They are offering a $25,000 reward for information that will lead the family to their missing relative.

“We want to bring her home to her family and her community,” Janine said. “We will never stop looking. If anyone knows anything, please speak up. The silence is killing us.”

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Executives extended their support to the family of Ashley Morin as they continue their search for their daughter, sister, niece and cousin.

“If you can support the family on the walk, we ask that you do,” said FSIN Vice Chief Aly Bear. “We need to do more for the families that are experiencing this loss every single day and help as they search for answers to bring Ashley home. We stand with the family, and we need to work together as a community to stop these ongoing injustices from happening to more families.”

FSIN Vice Chief Heather Bear said safety and justice are inherent treaty rights. She said they support Ashley’s family as they continue to look for their loved one.

“The search for Ashley Morin will continue until she is brought home to her family,” Bear said. “We know someone somewhere knows something. Please think of Ashley’s family and friends, and speak up if you have any information at all.”