Packed house as Remembrance Day service returns to Prince Albert Armoury

The Remembrance Day service returned to the Prince Albert Armoury for the first time in four years on Saturday.

With the inclusion of special guest Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty in the service the day was even more special.

The service began with the entrance of Mirasty before the playing of Oh Canada by the Prince Albert Concert Band followed by the playing of the Reveille, a moment of silence, the Last Post and the Act of Remembrance.

Marie Mathers, a longtime organizer of the service in her last year of working on the event explained that having the service in the traditional location was special.

“It was really great that we were able to use it. It’s not finished, but it was usable. It was a nice way of leaving the barn. And good weather so you couldn’t ask for any better,” Mathers said.

The service was held for Legion members only in 2020 and outside at the Memorial Square in 2021 and 2022.

“But people didn’t want outside because it’s too cold,” Mathers said.

She said that she was sad to leave the job but understood that it was time and was ready to pass it on to the younger generation of volunteers.

“And I have a ring binder full of information and I’ll put it up to date I have some stuff from 2017 that I got to get and some of 2018. And when they get that ring binder, they can go on,” Mathers said.

Mathers said she would miss working on Remembrance Day services. She explained that she was involved for 15 years in active administration of the service. She has been involved with service as a whole since she joined the Legion.

The attendance for the return to the Armoury exceeded expectations but Mathers had a clue before the service.

“It was good. And you know, when you have a breakfast, Remembrance Day breakfast and it’s good, good attendance. You know the attendance is going to be good,” she said.

Mathers said it was also special that not only was Mirasty in attendance but also MP Randy Hoback and Prince Albert MPs Joe Hargrave and Alana Ross were also in attendance.

The Padres for the service were Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army and Father Jim Kaptein. The bugler for the service was Derek Slater and the piper was Dave Monette of the Prince Albert Highland Pipes and Drums.

Grant Uraski MC’d the event and read the Act of Remembrance and the Honour Roll of veterans from Prince Albert and the area who have passed away in the year since the last Remembrance Day.

Laying of Wreaths began with Mirasty as Representative of the Sovereign followed by the Memorial Cross Mother, represented by Lise Malenfant, Federal Government represented by MP Randy Hoback, Provincial Government represented by MLAs Alana Ross and Joe Hargrave, Canadian Forces represented by Lieutenant Colonel Mike Gravel, followed by the Royal Canadian Legion, ANAVETs, RCMP, Federal Corrections, Provincial Corrections, City of Prince Albert represented by Mayor Greg Dionne, Prince Albert Police Service, Prince Albert Fire Department, Parkland Ambulance, RM of Prince Albert, RM of Buckland, Royal Canadian Sea Cadets, Royal Canadian Air Cadets and Army Cadets of Canada.

Mathers said it was also special that not only was Mirasty in attendance but also MP Randy Hoback and Prince Albert MLAs Joe Hargrave and Alana Ross were also in attendance.

This was followed by anyone who wanted to lay a wreath who was present but had not been called forward.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty laid the first wreath during the Remembrance Day service at the Prince Albert Armoury on Saturday.

Several other wreaths were laid in advance of the service by various organizations and individuals and Ursaki recognized their contribution.

The Remembrance Day address was given by Kaptein who talked about the importance of the day. Army Cadet Justin Theoret also read In Flanders Fields. Other songs included in the service were Abide With Me and Onward Christian Soldiers.

Mathers was pleased to see so many people in attendance.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Lieutenant Governor Russell Mirasty is led to his seat before the beginning of the Remembrance Day service at the Prince Albert Armoury on Saturday.

“And a good attendance from RCMP So it was good. It was great,” Mathers said.

She explained that the important part is always remembering veterans

“ I missed it before, but I always looked at it. We were still meeting in a way not as cosy, but we still had remembrance of our veterans.

Mathers said that she is going to miss being around organizing the service.

“I’m gonna miss it, but I’ll be around to see what they’re doing and I will give them a boost if they need some help, I will, but I’m going to wash my hands away,” Mathers said.

Following the traditional playing of God Save the King, Mirasty and his party departed and the Colour Party was marched off.