PA Sports Hall of Fame announces 2024 induction class

The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame (PASHOF) will welcome eight new inductees in the 32nd annual induction banquet in April.

PASHOF vice-president Bruce Vance says they are welcoming a strong class that was introduced on Friday morning at the Ches Leach Lounge.

“It’s amazing every year that we find some incredible people that aren’t in the sports hall of fame from the 31 previous classes. Again, this year we have a high, high quality group.”

The PASHOF was founded in 1988 and has hosted 31 inductions to date and welcomes inductees in four distinct categories: Team, Athlete, Builder and Meritorious Service.

In the first 27 induction classes, the PASHOF had welcomed 76 athletes, 52 builders, 23 meritorious service and 37 teams.

The 2024 induction class features Ashley Viklund (Athlete), Francois Fournier (Athlete/Builder), Melodie Boulet (Builder), Jennifer Ferguson (Builder), Brad and Tyson Fetch (Builder), Al Dyer (Meritorious Service) and the 1995 Prince Albert Toppers (Team). The 2023 Esso Cup Host Committee will also be honored as the Organization of the Year.

Ashley Viklund is being inducted into the athlete category after her football career. She won three championships with the Saskatoon Valkyries and won the most valuable linesmen award in 2021, and represented Canada on the international stage.

Francois Fournier is being inducted into both the athlete and builder category after his athletic career in gymnastics and swimming. As a builder, Fournier was key to the water show that featured the World Famous Flying Tanks that toured around Saskatchewan.

Melodie Boulet has been a hockey official for over 20 years and is being recognized for her contributions with an induction in the builder category. The Saskatchewan U18 AAA Female Hockey League (SFU18AAAHL) has named their top official award after her. She also served as a mentor for Cienna Lieffers who officiated at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijinh

Years of work on both the court and the diamond has led Jennifer Ferguson to being inducted in the builder category. Ferguson currently serves as the principal of Carlton Comprehensive High School and can often be found coaching the Crusaders girls basketball team or Prince Albert Aces softball.

Lacrosse in Prince Albert wouldn’t be where it is today without the contributions of both Brad and Tyson Fetch. The brothers will be enshrined in the builder category. The two brothers have held many different positions over the years with Brad serving as PA Box Lacrosse President from 2005-2007. Tyson also coached the Prince Albert Predators to their first championship in 2018.

Al Dyer has been a fixture in the Special Olympics and female hockey community for many years. Dyer started his work with Special Olympics in 2000 and gave plenty of hours to the organization including recieving the Sask Sport Volunteer Award in 2014. He helped coordinate the Special Olympic Power Breakfast with the Prince Albert Raiders for a period of 10 years. Dyer has also been a longtime board member with the Prince Albert Northern Bears was a member of the 2023 Esso Cup Host Committee.

The 1995 Prince Albert Optimist Toppers were the lone inductee in the team category. The volleyball team had to fundraise $20,000 in just three weeks in order to make the trip to Prince Edward Island for nationals, where they earned a silver medal.

Vance says the PASHOF has welcomed many greats in Prince Albert sports over the years and the 2024 induction class is no different.

“It’s an incredible honor. I know for all the inductees, you look back over the years, the Johnny Bowers, the Prince Albert Raider Memorial Cup teams, and many, many other incredible sports happenings and teams are involved in the Sports Hall of Fame. There’s well over 200 now in the 32 years, and we just continue to grow. And it’s great to be able to honor these people for their volunteer time commitments and love the sport.”

The 32nd PASHOF Induction Banquet will take place on Saturday, April 27th at the Ches Leach Lounge inside the Art Hauser Centre beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $75 each and are available at Community Services at City Hall by calling 306-953-4800.

See future editions of the Daily Herald for individual features on each member of 2024 PASHOF induction class.

sports@paherald.sk.ca