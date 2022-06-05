PA police arrest man wanted in connection with Cumberland House murder investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service have arrested a 39-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of 24-year-old Marisha Hoksbergen from Cumberland House.

Saskatchewan RCMP issued a warrant for Alvin Thomas’ arrest on Wednesday, June 1. Prince Albert police arrested him for an unrelated incident on Saturday.

His new court date is unavailable at this time.

The original incident occurred on May 29, when RCMP received a report about an injured woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas was charged with second degree murder following an investigation, and police issued a warrant for his arrest. None of the charges have been proven in court.

At the time, RCMP warned residents that Thomas had connections to Prince Albert, Nipawin and Cumberland House, and should not be approached if spotted.