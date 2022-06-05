U17 Aces play waiting game at Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament

The Prince Albert U17 Aces will have to wait one more game to find out whether they’ll play for the ‘A’ or ‘B’ final at the Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

The Aces dropped a close 10-9 decision to the Moose Jaw Ice Saturday night, giving them a 1-2 record in group play.

The Aces beat the Melfort Spirit 10-0 in their first game before falling 11-6 to the Saskatoon Raiders. They need Melfort to defeat Saskatoon in the final group game to have a chance at the ‘A’ final at 2 p.m. A Melfort loss, and the Aces will face the Spirit in a rematch in the ‘B’ final at 11:30 a.m.

The Spirit jumped out to a quick 5-0 first inning lead on Saturday, but the Aces clawed their way back into the game with three runs in the second and another three in the third.

With the game tied at six heading into the final inning, the Aces scored three runs to take a 9-6 lead before the Spirit responded with four of their own in the bottom half for a 10-9 win.

In U15 play, the Prince Albert Aces are undefeated heading into the final group game on Sunday. The Aces beat the U15 Storm 8-1 on Friday, then beat the Moose Jaw Ice 8-0 and the Saskatoon Phantoms 7-4 running their record to 3-0.

The Aces take on the Melfort U15 Spirit at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday. The U15 ‘A’ final is scheduled for 4 p.m. while the ‘B’ final takes place at 1:45 p.m.

All games are at the Max Power Ball Parks in Prime Ministers’ Park.