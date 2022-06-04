Canada Women’s softball team will stop in Prince Albert for Women’s National Team Celebration Tour

After capturing a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Canada Women’s Softball team is finally ready to celebrate. One of their six stops throughout parts of Canada will include a trip to Prince Albert for a game against the Czech Republic on June 30.

“With the caliber of ball that we’ve been able to host over the last few years, it’s always exciting to be included in the celebration tour and to be able to highlight the women’s side of the game,” Prince Albert Minor Softball Association vice president Ian Litzenberger said.

The last major softball event that was held in Prince Albert was the 2018 Junior Men’s Softball World Championship which was won by Australia. Litzenberger says after welcoming the men’s side of the game to Prince Albert, hosting the women will be a special moment for the organizers of the event.

“The last few years we’ve definitely been a little heavier on the men’s side of the game. So to be able to bring the Canadian women up to Prince Albert and showcase them, it’s pretty neat and a pretty unique experience for the community.”

With the caliber that the third ranked team in the world has means that the fields they play on must match that. And with the work put in over the last handful of years to put Prince Albert on the map as one of the premiere locations to play softball in the province, Litzenberger says the city is comfortable hosting these talented games.

“We’re very fortunate that we’re in Canada obviously. Canada always ranks high up in hosting events especially in the softball community. With the great work that Saskatoon has done in hosting events, that’s helped put Saskatchewan on the map. With the opportunity that we had to create these facilities and have the community step up, that definitely helped and allowed us to have world caliber softball diamonds. Our strong softball community that we have here has enabled us to do all of these exciting things so that we can continue to showcase this great sport.”

Although the event falls just a day before Canada Day, Litzenberger is hopeful that people will include the national game as a part of their long weekend plans.

“We’re going to put on a world class event, and host it as best as we can and just celebrate softball and our facility. It’s a little bit of tricky timing with the celebration tour landing on the Canada Day long weekend, but we’re hoping that’s not going to be too much of an obstacle and people take a couple of hours our of their weekend plans to come see a different side of the game in terms of the women’s side. It’s not very often that you get to showcase and watch high caliber ball, and this opportunity is a unique one, and we’re hoping that everyone comes out.”