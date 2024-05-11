Coroner to hold inquest looking into 2021 Prince Albert death

On Friday, the province announced that a public inquest into the death of Wesley Lathlin will be held June 10-14 at the Travelodge, 106 Circle Drive West, in Saskatoon.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner, Aaron Fox.

Lathlin, 29, was found in distress, lying on the street by patrolling members of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) on Oct. 5, 2021. Paramedics attended the scene and transported him to the Victoria Hospital for care. He was then transported to the Royal University

Hospital in Saskatoon, where he passed away on Oct. 10, 2021.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make

recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

