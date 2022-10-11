Northlands College welcomes student back

Northland College held a back-to-school event to welcome students back for the new term.

The event featured traditional Indigenous Pow Wow dancing demonstrations on the first day; traditional food such as duck, fish and moose; art for children, traditional medicines and educational opportunities information.

Gary Natamogan offers an eagle eye to see the next step in carving a carving he created. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Chainsaw carver, Gary Natomagan, from Pinehouse Lake working on an eagle resting on a bear, along with Flora Ratte sewing a traditional teepee in the Anglican Church Parish Hall – highlights over the two days.

Natomagan began carving 40 years ago demonstrating his art in many areas across the province and beyond.

The first day consisted of shaping a block of wood into a majestic eagle and bear using only a chainsaw to create.

The process also included burning and sanding at different times during the process.

The second day involved doing the finishing touches – the details, such as feather, facial and other markings.

In the Parish Hall, Flora Ratte, learned the details of cutting out and sewing a complete teepee, which was raised on the grounds late Saturday evening for the closing of the event.

The closing meal for the two-day Northlands College event. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

People shared meals and visiting time throughout the two beautiful, warm autumn days.

The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10 was rescheduled out of respect for the people of James Smith Cree Nation.