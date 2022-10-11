Northlands College welcomes student back

Northland College held a back-to-school event to welcome students back for the new term.
The event featured traditional Indigenous Pow Wow dancing demonstrations on the first day; traditional food such as duck, fish and moose; art for children, traditional medicines and educational opportunities information.
Chainsaw carver, Gary Natomagan, from Pinehouse Lake working on an eagle resting on a bear, along with Flora Ratte sewing a traditional teepee in the Anglican Church Parish Hall – highlights over the two days.
Natomagan began carving 40 years ago demonstrating his art in many areas across the province and beyond.
The first day consisted of shaping a block of wood into a majestic eagle and bear using only a chainsaw to create.
The process also included burning and sanding at different times during the process.
The second day involved doing the finishing touches – the details, such as feather, facial and other markings.
In the Parish Hall, Flora Ratte, learned the details of cutting out and sewing a complete teepee, which was raised on the grounds late Saturday evening for the closing of the event.
People shared meals and visiting time throughout the two beautiful, warm autumn days.
The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10 was rescheduled out of respect for the people of James Smith Cree Nation.