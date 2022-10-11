Investigators release footage of Battleford robbery caught on video

Saskatchewan RCMP have released video surveillance footage of a recent robbery that occurred in the Town of Battleford in hopes it will encourage information about the incident to be brought forward.

Around 8 p.m. the evening of Oct. 7, a woman was approached in an alleyway near 22nd street by a male armed with a knife. The female was able to fight off the man and flee the area. She reported minor injuries.

The male, who was dressed in dark pants and a light-coloured shirt, got on a bicycle and left the area travelling eastbound.

Battleford RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone that recognizes the man in the video or has information about the robbery is asked to call the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police warn that the following video may be disturbing to some viewers.