Northern Team Championship to tee off at Cooke this weekend

There will be plenty of talented golfers from throughout Saskatchewan in Prince Albert on the May long weekend for the 5th annual Northern Team Championship at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Cooke apprentice professional Drew Ryhorchuk says the Northern Team Championship will be very well competitive and well attended.

“We’ve got 60 teams coming all together, full field of 120 players. Day one is going to be the best ball, day two is going to be a scramble. It’s honestly going to be just nice to see some local competition. But everybody else that’s coming in from all over the province, you definitely got some low guys, some college guys that are playing in the US and throughout Canada, but also that local talent, too, so, we’re looking forward to that.”

With plenty of golfers coming from outside the Prince Albert area, Ryhorchuk says it provides a unique opportunity for Cooke to improve on its reputation across the province.

“You get to see that talent that you normally wouldn’t. I believe half the field is out-of-towners, so I’m not saying that our locals don’t want to play it, but the interest to have out-of-towners come here and play with us at the golf course just showcases our course and gets the word out on how good it is throughout Saskatchewan.”

The tournament will be run with shotgun starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Roman Timmermann and Marc Sweeney captured last year’s Northern Team Championship, shooting a combined -14. Josh Nagy and Steven Durocher tied for second with Justin Wood and Jeremy Ryde. Both teams shot a combined -13 over the two day event.

