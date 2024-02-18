Northern Bears open weekend set with 4-2 loss to Wildcats

The Prince Albert Northern Bears opened a two-game set with the Swift Current Wildcats at the Art Hauser Centre with a 4-2 loss on Saturday Night.

Bears’ coach Steve Young said that the team needed to take advantage of opportunities to sharpen up for playoffs with six games remaining in the regular season.

“I think the result this time of year we want to sharpen up for playoffs and we want to win. There was opportunities for us to maybe score goals and we didn’t and they scored four tonight so it makes it a little bit tough but we have got to get ready for tomorrow,” Young said.

The Wildcats led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 2-2 after the second period,

Jade Thompson scored her first goal of the night to open the scoring for Swift Current in the first period. Raela Packet and Evangeline Hill picked up the assists.

Both teams started slow but action picked up in the second period.

“Once the second period came around our pace was better and we did some good things. Maybe frustrated we didn’t score some goals. We didn’t give up a lot of shops but we didn’t get a lot of shots either,” Young said.

Tristyn Endicott tied the game for Prince Albert scoring her eighth goal of the season from Addison Davidge and Mikiya Anderson at 12:57 of the second period.

Just over a minute later Alexie Palchinski gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. Assists went to Hill and Kaylee Williams.

Kinley Brassard tied the game back up for the Bears at the eight minute mark while the Bears were shorthanded with Endicott picking up the assist.

Thompson gave the Wildcats the lead at the 11 minute mark of the third period with Mardi Wagner and Packet picking up the assists.

Williams wrapped up the win for Swift Current at the eight minute mark of the third period with Palchinksi and Kyla Benjamin picking up assists.

Williams thought the team was fine

“Tonight we were just okay and we have to better tomorrow,” Young said.

Young explained that even after a win every team should still be better the next game.

“And that is what they have got to learn,” he said.

The Bears’ Nikita Krayetski made 20 saves; Paige Fischer made 23 saves for Swift Current.

As of Feb, 16 the Northern Bears are in seventh place with a record of 4-15-2-3 with 19 points. Young said that they want to get themselves in the best position for playoffs.

“Everybody makes it, we are in a spot right now, but we want to be the best we can be going into it and that means winning hockey games and winning hard hockey games,” Young said.

The Bears and Wildcats meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.