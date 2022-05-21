Northern Bears Esso Cup run comes to an end with loss to Northern Selects

The Prince Albert Northern Bears put up a solid fight at the 2022 Esso Cup, but a 2-0 loss to the Northern Selects in their final round robin game of the tournament on Friday night brought an end to their season.

Julia MacDonald scored the game winning goal 6:17 into the second period, while the Northern Selects added another goal in the third period to secure the win.

The semi final matchups are now set for Saturday morning, as the Durham West Lightning will take on the Northern Selects, while the Fraser Valley Rush will battle the Notre Dame Hounds.

The Hounds, who entered the Esso Cup as the Western Region champs, ended their round robin play with a 4-2 win over the Remparts du Richelieu. Notre Dame improved to two wins, one overtime win, and two losses in the tournament.

