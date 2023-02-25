Northern Bears down Sharks to finish out regular season home schedule

The Prince Albert Northern Bears ended their regular season home schedule on the right note with a 5-2 victory over the Battlefords Sharks Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

It was also the final regular season home game for the graduating players with the Northern Bears.

Bears head coach Steve Young says the graduating group of 2005 born players for Prince Albert has been outstanding all season long.

“The biggest thing is probably the leadership. Those girls have put two and three years into the league and they learn and understand as they go. Leadership and all those types of things are important. Some of them did have some Esso Cup experiences from last year. Your older players, you always expect them to lead by example and do the right things. I think we got a really good group of ‘05s this year.”

The lone goal of the first period would come for the Northern Bears on the power play 5:08 into the first period. Julia Cey would strike for the third time in the last two games to give Prince Albert an early 1-0 advantage. Elizabeth Udell picked up the lone assist on the play.

The Battlefords would answer 8:57 into the second period as Cassidy Peters would knot up the score at 1-1 with her 6th goal of the season. Alyson Hockley picked up the lone assist on the play.

A pair of graduating Northern Bears would combine to give Prince Albert the lead once again at the 7:59 mark of the second period. Cassie Ferster would strike for her 4th goal of the season to restore the lead for the Northern Bears at 2-1. Lake Forest College commit Jasmine Kohl picked up the lone assist on the play.

It wouldn’t take long into the third period for the Battlefords to even up the score. Sawyer Norman’s unassisted goal on the power play at the 17:59 mark knotted the game at 2-2. It was Norman’s 6th goal of the season.

Young says the Bears did well to maintain their composure against a team that was constantly tying the score like the Battlefords

“It was a very big test that way. When you get to a tie game, you want to press a bit and try and score. We need to be in those types of games right now to build character and strength into the playoffs. We’re fortunate we came out on the right side here tonight.”

Locked in another tie, it would be another graduating Northern Bear stepping up offensively to give Prince Albert the lead.

Bears rearguard and Wilkes University commit Jazlyn Petreman would strike at the 16:21 mark with her second goal of the season to make it 3-2 Prince Albert. Her only other goal this season came back on Nov. 20 against Regina.

Young says it was a good sign to see Petreman, a defensive first player, step up in the offensive game.

“That’s important, especially from her. She’s someone who understands her role. We’ve told her defensively that we believe she is a top defenceman in that way. But at the same time, when she gets opportunities offensively to go ahead and take it and she did that here tonight.”

The Bears would double the lead with a power play marker with 4:26 remaining in the third period.

Tristyn Endicott would rifle home her 6th goal of the season to give Prince Albert some much needed breathing room. Jacquelyne Chief and Cassie Ferster assisted on the play.

Endicott has recorded all six of her goals this season in her last nine games played.

With just 2:08 remaining in the game, Kinley Brassard would add an insurance goal for Prince Albert. Julia Cey and Jazlyn Petreman picked up the assists on the play.

Annika Neufeldt turned aside 32 of 34 Battlefords shots to earn the win in net for Prince Albert

Mikayla Christmann made 27 saves in net for the Sharks in the loss.

The Northern Bears return to action on Saturday, Mar. 4 when they travel to the Battlefords for a rematch against the Sharks.