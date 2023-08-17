No injuries in multi-vehicle collision on Prince Albert bridge

No one was injured in a collision on the Diefenbaker Bridge that caused a traffic jam all the way up Second Avenue West, according to Parkland Ambulance.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene.

The Prince Albert Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. to the northbound lane on the Diefenbaker Bridge.

Crews found four vehicles and two trailers damaged.

While tow trucks removed the damaged vehicles, police rerouted all traffic to the southbound lane.

The Prince Albert Police Service said it would provide an update on Friday morning.