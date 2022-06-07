Nipawin RCMP lay charges in two separate firearms incidents

Two women have been arrested following separate firearms-related incidents in Nipawin last week.

On May 27, Nipawin RCMP received a report of an armed person in a residence in the Seymour Street area.

Investigation determined an adult woman pointed a firearm through the window of the residence after an individual arrived at the property. No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested Racheal Budd, 31, at the residence and charged her with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon contrary to a court order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and theft under $5,000.

Budd has been remanded into custody until her next appearance in Nipawin Provincial Court on June 15.

On June 5, police were called to a residence on 3rd Street North for a report of a firearm discharge.

Investigation determined a firearm was discharged inside the home. No one was injured.

Twila Stewart, 19, was arrested after officers found a loaded firearm in her possession. She has been charged with resisting arrest and 9 different weapons-related offences, including careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Stewart has been remanded into custody until her next appearance in Nipawin Provincial Court on June 9.