RCMP searching for 18 year old missing since the end of May

The Prince Albert RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an 18 year old man that has been missing since May 27.

Seth Deschambeault was last seen at a residence in the community of Redwing, just north of Prince Albert on Highway #2. He has not been in touch with family or been active on social media in over a week, which is not typical for him, according to an RCMP media release.

Deschambeault has connections to Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Cumberland House, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described as approximately 5’3” tall and 120 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Seth Deschambeault’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.