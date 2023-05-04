Night of fun and magic to fundraise for Christopher Lake Public School coming May 12

A collaboration between two local organizations promises to create a night of fun, games and magic.

On Friday, May 12 the Christopher Lake Public School Community Council and the Gary Anderson Community Centre are teaming up for Shazam! A Night of Magic and Fun featuring Roger Boucher.

Organizing committee member Leslie Blacklock said the event sprung from mutual interest.

“It’s raising funds for both the Christopher Lake Public School Community Council, basically kids at that school, and also it is supported by the Gary Anderson Community Centre, which is a community centre but it is just known as the curling rink,” Blacklock explained.

“The curling rink and school share the same parking lot and so they are in very close proximity. The kids from the school come over and learn to curl in Phys Ed classes and there is an after school junior curling program on Mondays,” she added.

Blacklock said that for the past few years, the Gary Anderson Community Centre has been wanting to build up the Christopher Lake community and one idea was reaching out to the local SCC about an event that would support them.

“We came up with the idea of a family magic show with Roger Boucher,” Blacklock said.

“More and more of the community of Christopher Lake and the District of Lakeland is trying to get more things out there, like entertainment for one thing. Then the school council folks came up with some really good ideas like a Bake Walk,” she said.

“It’s a really fun thing and kids that want to bring any kind of baking that they have done at all can bring it to the Cake Walk.”

Along with the magic and Cake Walk, there is also a silent auction with items still coming in according to Blacklock. She said the name Shazam! came from the SCC membership.

“We are encouraging, we invited the local schools, the surrounding schools like Meath Park, Spruce Home and Wild Rose to come, but also if there is anybody in Prince Albert that has a cabin up at the lake if they are going to come up for the weekend it would be a good family event to plan to attend. There aren’t a lot of family events to go to,” Blacklock said.

There will also be a Canteen on site with kid friendly items. ‘Shazam!’ is scheduled for Friday. May 12 at the Gary Anderson Community Centre with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., Bake Walk and Silent Auction at 6 p.m. and Boucher performing at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person or $50 for a family,

“We are pretty excited we hope to get a good turnout,” Blacklock said.

Tickets are available from all Christopher Lake Public School SCC members.

