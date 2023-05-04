Increased police presence in Montreal Lake as RCMP investigates suspicious death

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation into the death of a 50-year-old man at Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The Saskatchewan RCMP Operational Communications Centre received a report of a man in the community who needed medical assistance at around 12:40 a.m.

Montreal Lake found the man receiving medical assistance on a road in Montreal Lake Cree Nation. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Keith Stewart. His family has been notified and Victim Services has been asked to provide support.

The RCMP released a statement on Wednesday saying Stewart’s death is suspicious. As a result, Sask. RCMP Major Crimes has taken over the investigation. Local residents can expect an increased police presence in the area for an undetermined amount of time.

“Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes appreciate the cooperation and patience from residents in the community as police continue to conduct a thorough investigation,” reads the RCMP statement.

Anyone with information about Stewart’s death is asked to call their local police station, or their local RCMP detachment at 310-RCMP. Residents can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.