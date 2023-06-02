New program offerings coming to Ecole St. Mary High School in Fall 2023

Ecole St. Mary High School will expand its French Immersion program begin offering four new classes next fall as part of an expanded curriculum.

Starting in September 2023, students will have the option to participate in a Robotics Program, a Performing Arts Program, a High-Performance Athletic Special Interest Program, and an Agriculture and Sustainable Food Systems.

Education director Lorel Trumier updated the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education on the changes during their May 28 meeting. Both Trumier and former St. Mary principal Mark Phaneuf were excited by the changes.

“We are pleased that we are providing some of these programs,” Trumier said.

“We’re trying to meet the unique needs of students and understanding places where there’s options and flexibility for their learning and their learning styles and their learning interests as very much a part of what we’re trying to do,” she added.

St. Mary will also begin offering three program delivery models in Fall 2023: In-Person Learning, Online Asynchronous Learning and the new Virtually Enhanced (VE). Trumier said the COVID-19 pandemic showed show the division that teaching strategies could change. She added that the aim is to provide students with flexibility and options that cater to their unique needs.

“We’ve come up with a plan (and) I’m excited about it,” Trumier said. “The students are just working through that and working with our guidance on this matter. There’s been lots of planning and I’m very pleased to get that launched for sure.”

In a release the division said that they understand that every student has different learning styles and preference and are committed to offering a wide variety of programs that provide the best experience for each.

The new curricular programs are intended to enhance the student experience and broaden their course options.

For example, the Robotics Program offers students the opportunity to explore the world of robotics and computer sciences, while the Forensic Science course provides an engaging experience in criminal investigation.

Agriculture and Sustainable Food Systems will also offer dual credit classes that enable students to simultaneously earn high school and university credits through a partnership with the University of Regina. Trumier told trustees that the credits would be transferrable to other post-secondary institutions.

They will also offer two opportunities for students specifically interested in the Performing Arts Program and High-Performance Athletic Special Interest Program. This new program model provides an opportunity to spend concentrated time in an area of high interest (performing or Sports) while attaining high school credits.

There is a wide variety of course and program options for English and French Immersion students. The French immersion program offers a range of programming opportunities to help students achieve a Bilingual Certificate at high-school completion. They will also continuously expand French Immersion offerings and have a long history of demonstrated student success in the French Immersion program.

Students in Grades 9 to 12 who are interested in completing classes online can speak to Guidance Counselors for registration and course selection support.

Student course selection and scheduling information sessions are being provided for students attending École St Mary High School for fall 2023.

Students and parents with questions they are encouraged to speak with school-based administration and/ or guidance counsellors to learn more about new program delivery models and curricular programs.

