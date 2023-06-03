Ladies Northern Golf Tournament tees off this weekend at Cooke

There will be plenty of excitement at Cooke Municipal Golf Course this weekend as the 2023 Ladies Northern Golf Tournament tees off.

Jackie Packet is the chair of the organizing committee for the Ladies Northern Golf Tournament and she says the weather in the month of May has several players itching to play.

“One of our challenges is our tournament is the first weekend in June. So, depending upon the weather, sometimes people don’t get very many games in before this first weekend. This year, because May was so nice, we have more people playing and feeling a little more comfortable to compete. So, we are happy.”

The Northern is a two round, stroke play tournament. Competitors will tee off on Saturday and their first-round score will determine which flight they will be placed in for Sunday’s round. There will be two winners crowned during the tournament in both the Ladies and Senior Ladies (55+) category.

Another award that will be handed out during the weekend is in honour of Nadia Gisi. Gisi passed away after a battle with brain cancer in November 2013 and is remembered as someone with a passion for the game of golf. The honour is presented to the individual who best represents the spirit of golf throughout the weekend.

The Northern golf tournaments at Cooke draw players from across Saskatchewan to Prince Albert. Packet says they often sees returning players at the Ladies Northern.

“The golf course is absolutely beautiful. It’s in great shape. So, the women like to come to play because they know that the course is a championship style course and its top notch. I don’t want to toot our own horn, but we are good hosts. So, we have a gathering on Saturday night, and we usually have some local entertainment provided for the ladies after supper. So, they get a little bit of flavor of what PA is all about and they really enjoy our hospitality and that’s part of the reason that they come back.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca