New Prince Albert Police Service Women’s Commission holds first meeting

The Prince Albert Police Service welcomed 14 representatives to the new Women’s Commission during their first meeting on Thursday morning.

A statement from the police service touted the group as special advisors to the Chief of Police who are committed to supporting the public and the organization as a whole through working, volunteering, and being leaders in the community.

Police Chief Jon Bergen thanked the commission members for putting their names forward and said he is excited to work together on initiatives to enhance public safety for all residents of Prince Albert.

“Each member of the Women’s Commission brings different experiences and knowledge to the table, and I value their courage and dedication as we move forward on our shared priorities,” Chief Bergen said Thursday.

Deputy Chief of Police Farica Prince thanked Chief Bergen for being a leader who supports inclusive and safe spaces for all, and working with the community to enhance public safety priorities for residents.

“I’m excited to be part of the Women’s Commission working together to support our community through inclusive leadership and positive action,” Deputy Chief Prince said.

Members of the Women’s Commission represent various intersections of the community, such as addictions, mental health, sexual diversity, Indigenous teachings, and support for victims of trauma and violence.

The meeting began with a smudge led by the Prince Albert Police Service Elder Liz Settee, followed by a prayer by Police Chaplain Nora Vedress, who are co-chairs of the commission.

Included in Thursday’s meeting was the creation of a mission statement for the Women’s Commission, “In partnership, we are the voices of change that will empower and influence our community and police service to balance trust.”

They also shared values and discussed the goal of raising awareness, educating, supporting healing and wellness, and creating a safer community for all.