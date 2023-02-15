New Catholic trustee Slater officially joins board of education

New rural trustee Darlene Slater was officially commissioned into the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board of education before their regular meeting began on Monday.

Slater was sworn in by a commissioner of the oath of office earlier, education director Lorel Trumier said. Monday’s ceremony focused on prayer and the religious aspects of Catholic education.

“Last night (Monday) really was the prayers for her and her new role as well as the board coming together as a board and indicated that they are committed to working together too and (creating) that reciprocal feeling of welcome,” Trumier said.

After Slater was commissioned the other trustees re-administered their own commissioning.

“They are making a decision to work together and that’s the nature of the prayers last night,” she said. “(It was) a nice little commissioning prayer.”

Trumier said the meeting served as a good way to re-administer an oath of office to the new board in a faith-based way.

Slater was welcomed by the board and vice chair Pat Hordyski, who acted as chair in the absence of chair Suzanne Stubbs.

Slater has been declared the winner of the rural Subdivision 2 seat left vacant by the retirement of former trustee Maurice Chalifour.

Her win came after two calls for nomination. She was the only declared candidate making her win by acclimation. The results were made official at the board’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.

The by-election to replace Chalifour was originally scheduled for Feb. 6.

The division will have the seat of retired former trustee Albert Provost remain unfilled until the next election.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca