UPDATE — In a press conference Wednesday evening, RCMP confirmed that Myles Sanderson has died at a hospital in Saskatoon after going into medical distress following his arrest. Full update to come.

The dangerous persons alert issued by Melfort RCMP on Sunday has been cancelled after Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody.

Video of the Wednesday afternoon arrest of Myles Sanderson near Rosthern. Video courtesy of Jordan Brandon. #saskatchewan pic.twitter.com/qsgyBzl4se — Prince Albert Herald (@PADailyHerald) September 7, 2022

Police found Sanderson near Rosthern and arrested him at around 3:30 p.m. RCMP have scheduled a press conference for later today to provide more details.