Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service releases names of stabbing victims

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service has released the names of 10 people who were killed during the stabbing attacks in Weldon and James Smith Cree Nation on Sunday.

The names were released with permission of the families of the deceased. RCMP declined to identify whether any of the individuals were related.

Victims services continues to communicate with the families while the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigates.

The deceased victims are:

• Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

• Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon

RCMP will not release the identities of the people who were injured in the attack. All of the injured victims are adults except for one young teenager. RCMP declined to confirm specific ages.