Council approves development permit for downtown post-secondary school

The downtown area will be home to a new post-secondary school thanks to City Council’s approval of the Development Permit Application at Monday’s meeting.

The location of the new school will be the former Red Cross Building at 54 11th Street East.

Craig Guidinger, Director of Planning, said the education provider asked not to be named yet, but confirmed it is a publicly funded school and will offer GED programming and other basic education programs.

The building has only eight on-site parking stalls, but Guidinger said due to small classroom sizes and the site’s proximity to the transit station, it shouldn’t be an issue.

“There are three classrooms with up to 10 students each, the parking stalls will not all be necessarily used all at the same time,” he said. “They will be used partly in the day and partly in the evening, which will free up some parking space.”

Guidinger said after City Administration performed a review of the location and surrounding area, the education provider felt more parking was a non-issue.

Councilor Ted Zurakowski theorized that the institution may come back to the City in the future to ask for more parking, but that the answer “will most likely be no, we should have had that discussion on the on-set.”