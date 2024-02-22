Mustangs become second team to clinch playoff spot in Sherwood

The Melfort Mustangs became the second team in the Sherwood to clinch a playoff spot last week.

The Nipawin Hawks are currently on the outside looking in for playoffs as are the La Ronge Ice Wolves.

The Flin Flon Bombers also officially clinched the Sherwood last week. The Bombers continue to lead the SJHL and Sherwood with 82 points.

As of Feb. 19 the Mustangs are in second place with a record of 31-14-3-0 with 65 points, the Hawks are in third place with a record of 18-24-4-0 with 40 points and the Ice Wolves are in fourth place with a record of 15-29-3-2 with 35 points.

The Mustangs concluded their southern road swing with a 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings in Weyburn on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Clay Sleeva scored the winner in the three-round shootout for Melfort.

The Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period and Melfort led 3-2 after the second period.

Sleeva, Aidyn Hutchinson and Tye Evans scored for the Mustangs in regulation.

Matthew Hodson had a pair of goals for Weyburn in regulation time with Jacob Visentini adding the other Red Wings goal.

Kristian Coombs made 34 saves for Melfort; Angelo Zol made 37 saves for Weyburn.

Melfort started their southern road swing with a 6-4 win over the Estevan Bruins in Estevan on Friday, Feb. 16.

The game was scoreless after the first period and tied 3-3 after the second period.

Hutchinson and Zac Somers each had a pair of goals for Melfort, Logan Belton and Clay Sleeva added the other Mustangs’ goals.

Dillon Jackson, Gabriel Filion, Brady Wilson and Blake Heward responded for the Bruins.

James Venne made 22 saves for Melfort; Jackson Miller made 26 saves for Estevan.

The Mustangs opened their week with a 3-0 loss to the Bombers on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Melfort. Despite the loss the Mustangs clinched a playoff spot.

Harmon Laser-Hume stopped all 33 shots he faced to record the shutout for Flin Flon.

The Bombers led 1-0 after the first period and second period.

Noah Houle, Alexi Sylvestre and Carter Anderson scored for Flin Flon.

Venne made 26 saves for the Mustangs.

The Hawks closed their week with a 5-1 win over the Kindersley Klippers in Nipawin on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Hawks led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 after the second period.

Eric Hoiness, Chase Visser, Evan Forrest, Maguire Ratzlaff and Braeden Jockims scored for Nipawin.

Simon Diaz responded for the Klippers.

Damon Cunningham made 30 saves for Nipawin; John Macpherson made eight saves in one period of action for Kindersley before he was replaced by Logan Falk who made 19 saves,

Nipawin opened their week with a 3-0 shutout loss to the Melville Millionaires in Nipawin on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

William Dyke stopped all 26 shots he faced to record the shutout for Melville.

The Millionaires led 2-0 after the first and second periods.

Tyson Endall made 19 saves for Nipawin.

The Hawks were in Wilcox to play the Notre Dame Hounds on Thursday, Feb. 22, results were not available.

La Ronge concluded their two-game set in Melville with a 6-3 loss to the Millionaires on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Melville led 3-0 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period.

Ty McKay, Dylan Handel and Cole Thomas scored for La Ronge.

Luc Bydal had a pair of goals for Melville; Gaborik Carlson, Coby Ball, Joel Mabin and Jadon Iyogun added the other Millionaires goals.

Topher Chirico made 36 saves for La Ronge; Ethan Rau made 21 saves for Melville.

The Ice Wolves lost the opening game of their two-game set in Melville 4-2 to the Millionaires on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Millionaires led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Handel and Mason Bueckert scored for the Ice Wolves.

Jaden Iyogun and Eliott Mikesch each had a pair of goals for Melville.

Chirico made 37 saves for the Ice Wolves; Dyke made 21 saves for Melville.

La Ronge continued their southern road swing with a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings in Weyburn on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The Red Wings led 3-1 after the first period and second period.

Bueckert, Handel and Parker Layton scored for La Ronge.

Braigh LeGrandeur, Blake Betson, Cade Meiklejohn, Tyler Teasdale and Carter Briltz scored for the Red Wings.

Chirico made 43 saves for La Ronge; Dazza Mitchell made 23 saves in two periods of action before he was replaced by Zol who made six saves in the third period for Weyburn.

The Ice Wolves opened their week with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Liam Hunks scored the winner for Notre Dame with two seconds left in the extra frame.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Hounds led 4-3 after the second period.

Cole Thomas, Parker Carrier, Bueckert and Handel scored for La Ronge in regulation.

Van Egar, Carson Baylis, Davis Sato and Cole Wiryun responded for the Hound in regulation.

Chirico made 34 saves for La Ronge; Spencer Borsos made 27 saves for Notre Dame.

The Bruins are in Nipawin to play the Hawks on Friday, Feb. 23. The Hawks are in Weyburn to play the Red Wings on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Millionaires are in Melfort to play the Mustangs on Friday, Feb. 23.

The Ice Wolves are in Humboldt to play the Broncos on Saturday, Feb. 24.