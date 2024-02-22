Crown recommences manslaughter charge following further investigation into 2022 death of Alex Whitehead

After a one year stay of proceedings, the Prince Albert man accused of manslaughter in the 2022 death of Alex Whitehead is back in court.

Richard Bud was committed to stand trial for manslaughter following a preliminary hearing in January 2023. However, in March 2023, the Crown filed a stay of proceedings giving investigators a year to bring the charge back before the courts pending further investigation.

On Tuesday, the Crown recommenced the manslaughter charges after the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division (CID) gathered new evidence during their investigation. Budd will make his next court appearance on Friday.

Whitehead was 20-years-old when he died of injuries sustained at a residence in the 200 Block of 13th Street East in Prince Albert.

Officers were called to the scene on a weapons call just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. On arrival, officers found Whitehead suffering from life-threatening injuries. Parkland Ambulance paramedics transported him to Victoria Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators arrested Budd on April 22, 2022.