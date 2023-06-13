Music lineup for this weekend’s street fair bringing variety of talent from across Sask.

This weekend’s downtown street fair is bringing talent from across the province to centre stage.

Mike Zaparaniuk put together the show starting in February at the winter festival’s Rock Show Experience.

After reaching out to local performers there, he did some searching outside of the city, hoping to bring a variety of talent to Prince Albert.

“There’s something for everybody, whether it’s 70s to the 80s, contemporary music,” he said.

“You’ll be able to hear it down the street, whether you’re sitting there watching or just in the distance, there should be some nice ambience going on on Central.”

Local performers include Aiden and Logan Edwards, Kim Villeneuve, Elizabeth Chamberlain and Zaparaniuk’s own band, Ready or Not.

The lineup also includes Lumsden’s Justin LaBrash, who recently won the Saskatchewan Country Music Association’s awards for Male Artist of the Year and Country Album of the Year. Alternative rock band The Hourhand, from Regina, will also be taking the stage.

“It just kind of brings everyone together, whether you’re an adult and you’ve got your kids there. We’ve really gone out and (put together) a family-oriented show,” added Zaparaniuk.

The performances aren’t just limited to music, though. They also include improv, magic and jugglers.

The acts are split between two stages, one on 11th Street and the other on 14th Street.

Prince Albert’s Michelle McKeaveney, Wade Fehr and Chord Fehr will be performing on the 11th Street Stage.

At a practice on Tuesday, Wade Fehr said he and McKeaveney have performed together for about 10 years.

“It’s just nice to see the city come together for an event like that and, in the past, there’s always been such a good turnout, weather permitting. It’s just great to be one with the community and share the day with everyone,” he said.

Fehr said it’s an opportunity for local musicians to share their talent – something he feels the city needs more of.

“There’s definitely some platforms and places to play in Prince Albert, but not enough, so this kind of gets a lot of the artists together.”

The street fair takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aside from entertainment on the stage, the event includes a pop culture show, a cultural village run by the Prince Albert Grand Council and a Walk the World Tour put on by the multicultural council.