Next Level: PA product Pilon embracing career opportunity with Toronto Blue Jays

It’s a long road from Prince Albert to Toronto, but Amy Pilon is enjoying every second of her career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pilon has worked for the Blue Jays as a Coordinator of Partnership Marketing since May 2022. She graduated from Ecole St. Mary High School in 2013 and advanced her education, graduating with a business diploma from Sask. Polytech in 2017 before receiving her Business Administration degree at the University of Regina.

Pilon has worked in the past for the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, who own the Hitmen (WHL), Roughnecks (NLL), Stampeders (CFL), Wranglers (AHL) and Flames (NHL).

During her time in Calgary, Pilon did work primarily for the Hitmen and Roughnecks.

Pilon says she always wanted a career in sports, but never envisioned being in the role she is today.

“I knew that I wanted to work in sports from a young age, but I never really knew what that was going to look like. When I first came out of high school at St Mary, I kind of thought that I was going to do sports journalism and kind of go that route and then I decided that wasn’t where my passion was and wasn’t really sure what that journey forward was going to look like.”

Growing up in Prince Albert, Pilon was always involved in sports. She grew up playing softball for the Prince Albert Aces program and spent many winter nights at the Art Hauser Centre cheering on the hometown Raiders.

“I definitely think that helped ignite my passion sports in general.” She says. “But obviously Blue Jays and being where I am now. I come from a pretty big hockey family as well. My two cousins that played in the WHL and my family were season ticket holders for the Raiders basically my entire childhood. I think all of those influences kind of worked together.”

As part of her position with the Blue Jays, Pilon maintains relationships with partners who advertise with the team. With the Blue Jays being prominent from coast to coast as Canada’s only MLB franchise, Pilon says she enjoys working with brands from across the country.

“It’s been really, really fun. It always provides really great opportunities to work with these different organizations. I’ve had some partners that have been based (with) their head offices out west, and it’s always really fun when you get to work with those ones because traditionally, they always see someone based in Toronto as being from Ontario or being from the eastern part of Canada. When they find out you’re from Saskatchewan or from a small town in a western province, they typically get excited and you’re excited to work with them. And I think that just like creates an even better relationship with those partners.”

Pilon traveled to Dunedin, Florida earlier this year for Spring Training and to participate in commercials shoots with current Blue Jays players in outfielder George Springer and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

At the time of publishing, Toronto sits in fourth place in the American League East division standings with a record of 37-30. The Blue Jays are half a game back of the Houston Astros for the final wild card spot in the American League.

sports@paherald.sk.ca