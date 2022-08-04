More than $37,000 raised for Victoria Hospital Foundation in annual golf tournament

Efforts to raise funds for improved transportation at two Prince Albert long-term care homes received a major boost last month.

The Victoria Hospital Foundation’s annual golf tournament raised $37,500 to fund a dedicated van for the 200-plus residents in the Herb Bassett Home and Pineview Terrace.

“It is fantastic,” Cody Barnett, Executive Director of the Victoria Hospital Foundation said.

The foundation thanked Ross and Janet Ethier of the Emma Lake Golf Course (ELGC) for their on-going support of the Foundation and its mission to improve healthcare at the Victoria Hospital.

“Having the tournament and the crew at Candle Lake Golf Course support that is absolutely remarkable,” Barnett said.

“Ross Ethier, who runs Emma Lake Golf Course, is of course on the board of directors here for the foundation and is super passionate so that’s why he continues to do this fundraiser for us.”

The ELGC holds two tournaments annually with proceeds going towards new medical equipment.

Funds raised at the tournament, which was held on July 8, are going to help our long-term care residents get out into the community in their dedicated transport van without having to pay transport fees or contend with transport booking conflicts.

These funds are crucial to the quality of life, particularly in the Herb Bassett Home.

“The impact of the money raised is really crucial,” Barnett explained. “If you think about over the last few years in the pandemic, visitors weren’t allowed in the home. That van was really the residents’ only opportunity to get out and have a bit of normalcy in their life—to go see the crops they worked on their entire lives and see how they are doing and go down by the river, go to the lakes and live life somewhat normally because that was their only opportunity.”

The van also gives residents the opportunity to attend events, family functions, hockey games and many other adventures.

“Providing that type of support for the residents at Herb Bassett, it is crucial to their quality of life,” he added.

The foundation also thanked all the golfers and major sponsors Lake Country Co-op, Schaan Home Healthcare, Cameco, WCB WorkSafe, Prince Albert Daily Herald and RNF Ventures LTD. They also thanked more than 20 additional donors who faithfully contribute to this tournament. They additionally thanked the SUN Local 62 nurses’ union who have continued their sponsorship of the van’s maintenance over the next three years.

The Victoria Hospital Golf Tournament is in its 11th year.

