Traffic blitz by Lumsden RCMP leads to twelve license suspensions over long weekend

Lumsden RCMP removed twelve impaired drivers from the roads and issued fourteen traffic tickets over the long weekend through safety checkpoints set up at various locations in the Lumsden detachment area.

They were set up at the junction of Highways #322 and #20, and on Highway #52 at Lumsden Valley on July 29, then on Highway #54 near Regina Beach on July 30.

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan officers from Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch also assisted with these checkpoints.

Officers stopped a total of 970 vehicles over the two-day safety focus. Through investigation and alcohol/drug screening, they issued:

– two Criminal Code impaired driving charges

– two 60-day driver’s license suspensions related to alcohol

– one 60-day driver’s license suspension related to THC

– two 7-day driver’s license suspensions related to THC (with children under 15 in the vehicle)

– one 7-day driver’s license suspension related to alcohol (with children under 15 in the vehicle)

– two 72-hour driver’s license suspensions related to THC

– two 72-hour driver’s license suspensions related to alcohol

– three 30-day vehicle impoundments due to suspended/unauthorized drivers

– fourteen tickets for traffic offences

– eighteen written warnings

“We know that many people are travelling on our roads during a long weekend,” says Lumsden RCMP’s Cpl. Kelly Brennan. “We wanted to help ensure those roads are safe, so we partnered with CTSS officers to set up these checkpoints at well-travelled points on our highways.

“We stopped almost one thousand vehicles and performed about 80 roadside tests for alcohol impairment and cannabis use,” he said. “We won’t tolerate impaired driving on our roads and target it through roving checkpoints like these ones and regular, everyday patrols.”