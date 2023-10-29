Monster Mash brings the frights to downtown ahead of Halloween

It was a scary Saturday before Halloween as the Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) presented the Monster Mash.

The event began with ghost stories at the Prince Albert Historical Museum, followed by a Zombie Walk up Central Avenue to the Gateway Mall and the former Sears location for a dance.

Rhonda Trusty co-executive director of PADBID explained that the event was just another way to connect people back to the downtown.

“It’s simply to have people come down and have some fun and have some family fun in our downtown,” Trusty said.

The turnout for the event also impressed Trusty.

“I am so humbled by the response, the families that came and took part in our ghost stories and our Zombie Walk has been incredible. I can’t thank everybody enough for coming out and having family fun,” she said.

The ghost stories were told by Fred Payton of the Historical Society. Trusty explained that it helped to connect the Museum to the rest of downtown.

“It was important for me to try to partner with people. The Historical Society is a wonderful group of people, I also reached out to Adreanna Boucher from Off the Cuff. So we have some of her actors in the storefront windows who took part in trying to scare the kids and just put on a little bit of a mime show while they were in the windows,” Trusty said.

The Zombie Walk was led by Igor and his handler Thomas who Payton introduced after sharing some Prince Albert downtown ghost stories.

The dance at the conclusion was more of an opportunity for some pre-Halloween fun. The dance had a Halloween photo backdrop and the first 200 children through the door received a treat bag.

“And now the dance, so we have decorated, we have got over $1,000 in gift certificates to hand out from our downtown businesses and I’m just thrilled with the turnout,” Trusty said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Fred Payton introduced Igor and Thomas as they led the Zombie Walk down Central Avenue on Saturday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Igor encountered other zombies as the Zombie Walk made its way down Central Avenue on Saturday.

Trusty said that she was happy to see so many people who enjoyed or were frightened by the Zombie Walk.

“There might have been a little bit of scared here and there but we are trying to create a little bit of a spooky atmosphere but in a safe space,” Trusty said.

The former Sears location was decorated for the dance, which began after the conclusion of the Zombie Walk.

“The Gateway Mall has been absolutely wonderful to work with, I can’t thank Sharon Faul enough for her working with me in finding and working on the space,”

Trusty thanked Family Futures and the Prince Albert Grand Council Urban Services for being partners with PADBID and the Daily Herald for sponsoring the event.