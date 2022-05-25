MLA Report — Joe Hargrave

It has been a very busy Spring Session at the Legislature as our government presented a budget that highlighted Saskatchewan’s improving finances and provided a clear path to balance. Companies are choosing Saskatchewan because of the opportunities we have in our province. This allows us to make key investments in healthcare, education and mental health and addictions; because a growing Saskatchewan benefits everyone.

Saskatchewan is in a position of immense opportunity. Our Growth Plan has goals and actions to attract more jobs, people and investment. In order to support that growth, we need to expand our power generation. We have been working with the governments of Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick to evaluate the development and deployment of Small Modular Reactors, or SMRs. SMRs would complement renewable energy sources such as wind, solar or hydro, creating a reliable power network. This is just one of the many fields in Saskatchewan’s expanding and diversifying economy.

With a busy summer of tourism ahead, our government is working to support businesses through a labour shortage. We have provided $1 million in support for Hospitality Saskatchewan to promote careers in the hospitality and tourism sector. This investment will assist in attracting and training employees. A further $532,000 in one-time funding will provide training and support for Indigenous job seekers to develop skills needed for this industry.

Investing in Northern Saskatchewan is part of our Growth Plan as we promote the vast opportunities our province holds. Global investors are looking to us for the food, fuel, fertilizer and forestry products they need. Four forestry projects worth $1 billion are underway and will create over 2,600 jobs for Saskatchewan residents, largely in the north.

As we work to advance reconciliation and promote economic development, our government has expanded our support for Indigenous resource development projects. Through discussions with business owners and Indigenous leaders, a lack of access to capital funds was identified as a barrier to investment. In response, legislation will create the Saskatchewan Indigenous Investment Finance Corporation (SIIF). Loan guarantees are being offered to eligible First Nations and Métis communities and organizations to support investments in forestry, mining, oil and gas, energy production and value-added agriculture. This targeted investment will create more jobs and further strengthen our communities.

With the spring construction season underway in many parts of the province, crews are mobilizing on projects as part of our government’s record $3.2 billion capital plan. The plan includes $156.6 million in health care, $168.6 million in education, $31 million in post-secondary infrastructure, $479.5 million in transportation infrastructure, $268.6 million in transfers to municipalities to support infrastructure projects, and $291.8 million in government services infrastructure.

One of these capital projects underway is the $21.4 million twinning project on Highway 3, west of Prince Albert. The project will span almost eight kilometres from the junction of Highway 2 to the Shell River Bridge. The design includes a four-lane highway with a concrete median barrier in the centre of the road, four protected T-intersections, as well as new lighting throughout the corridor

Making Saskatchewan safer was a large part of the work we did this spring. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety continues to invest in the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit with funding for two additional ICE investigator positions. With that new investment, our government now funds nine ICE investigator positions across three municipal police services: Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. We also fund five RCMP resources dedicated to the provincial ICE unit as part of $2.1 million in funding this year. This important team conducted a record 853 investigations in 2021.

This past month I had the opportunity to bring greetings on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan at the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame Inductees’ Banquet. It was a wonderful celebration of the builders, athletes and organizations that help make the Prince Albert sports community strong.

Our Saskatchewan Party team looks forward to reconnecting with you this summer. After two years of emails and phone calls, we’re excited to have more face-to-face conversations again. Please continue to reach out to my office with feedback and concerns. This information can help us plan for the future and meet the needs of a growing province.

You can call my office at 306-922-2828 or send us an email to pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. We also encourage you to pop by at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive in Prince Albert.