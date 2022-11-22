Missing 47-year-old found deceased

Bartholomew Herman has been located deceased after being reported missing to Turnor Lake RCMP on Nov. 16.

Police say that Herman’s next of kin have been notified and that their thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

According to a media release, the Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, pending final results of the autopsy and toxicology, preliminary indication is that no foul play is suspected in relation to Herman’s death.