Melfort Show and Shine returns for 34th year on Father’s Day weekend

The 34th Annual Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine is back for another year.

The annual event will return on Friday, June 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Melfort.

Car Enthusiasts from all over Saskatchewan will be gathering to display their vehicles representing 13 categories.

The theme this year is Greased Lightnin’, and the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce is inviting the local business community to celebrate by decorating and dressing accordingly.

“We want to see a lot of Grease-themed vehicles and participants,” MTACC Executive Director Cal Gratton said. “We want the business community to embrace the theme as well this year and have some fun.”

Registration begins at 3 p.m. for a fee of $20 per vehicle.

The car show was originally called Back to the ’50s before changing to the Melfort Show and Shine and now the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine.

The Show and Shine, as always, is reliant on the weather. Gratton said he had looked at the long-range forecast and there was a chance of rain but that it was a long way away from the day.

“We’ve had times, years ago when it’s rained the morning of and then it’s cleared up for the afternoon, just in time for the show, but typically it’s been it’s been very nice so we hope the weather cooperates this year too,” Gratton said.

The event traditionally kicks off summer in the city. Gratton called it a signature event for the area.

“That’s why we like it on that Friday of Father’s Day weekend,” he said. “Everybody knows that’s the Melfort Trade Alliance Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine (day).”

In addition to the show and shine, Diamond Dodge will be hosting a Kickoff BBQ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gratton added that he hopes everyone will come out for some fun on June 14.

“We’ll have a trophy presentation this year. We’ve got a stage and we’ve got a kids zone again this year, and of course lots of food, so it’ll be good,” he said.

“The trophy sponsors are back again this year, same as always,” Gratton added. “They said’ absolutely we’re going to sponsor these trophies for you’ and we got some new sponsors

again this year, so it’s in terms of sponsorship it’s solid. It’s always been solid and continues to be.”

