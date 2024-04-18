Melfort Seniors’ Place hosting craft show to boost interest

On April 20, the Melfort and District Senior Citizens Club will host a hobby/craft open-house showcase featuring many artisans from the area.

Organizing committee member Holly Currey said the goal is to bring people to the Seniors’ Place while also promoting local artists.

“Over the past while we have been just generally discussing the fact that our membership is not increasing,” Currey explained. “We were throwing around ideas as to just how or what we could do about it, so someone came up with the idea of doing this thing just to get people interested in the centre.”

The Melfort Seniors Place is often a busy place with activities. Currey said getting people in the building might help boost interest.

The organizers are pleased that so many people and groups have committed to show off their many projects and handicrafts for us to view and appreciate.

“There are a lot of people who work from home,” Currey said. “We also have in Melfort here a number of groups like the Quilting Guild, the painters and the calligraphers and all those types of groups. This was a chance to give them an outlet as well to advertise their presence and just get everybody involved.”

She said it was also a chance to meet new people.

“Meet new friends, look at some crafts ideas, share them with all the others and just try and make it a nice visit,” she added.

The struggle to recruit new members is common with other organizations and Currey said they wanted to see what would work.

“We’re not the only ones. Everyone is having this problem, but we still feel that we had to try something and so this is what we came up with,” she explained.

The club encourages everyone to come join them for coffee and cookies as they enjoy all the interesting displays. There will also be a silver collection.

“I would just encourage everyone to come down,” Currey said. “I’m going to have a big display as to what the senior club does, different activities that we have and just encourage people to come down and check it out and get involved.”

The hobby/craft open-house showcase is on April 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Seniors’ Place, 118 Burrows Ave. W, Melfort.

