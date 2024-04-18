STF members to vote on new bargaining committee offer

Saskatchewan teachers will vote on a new offer presented by the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said in a press release late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the press release, the offer is a three-year agreement that would see teachers receive salary increases of three per cent in year one, three per cent in year two, and two per cent in year three. Teachers would see retroactive pay to September 2023.

The offer also includes a reference to “the accountability framework in relation to a Memorandum of Understanding among the three parties.”

STF president Samantha Becotte will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to discuss the offer.

The offer comes what the STF described as “two days of difficult negotiations.”