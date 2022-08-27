McDougall beats out family for Junior Northern title

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

It was a beautiful day for golf Friday at the 2022 Junior Northern tournament at Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Max McDougall took home the tournament crown firing a 77 to win by two strokes. McDougall says he was happy to see his commitment and dedication rewarded.

“It feels pretty good to finally get a win. I worked very hard all summer and it finally paid off.”

It was a family affair in the Junior Northern top three as Max edged out his younger cousin Ronan by two strokes and younger brother Grady by five shots. Max says he is glad to have the family bragging rights and the championship.

“It feels really good. My brother and cousin were the ones pretty close. I’m going to make sure I let them know who won today.”

McDougall will look to build on his win at the Junior Northern into the MJT event in Warman Saturday at the Legends Golf Club. He says the win at the Northern will be a good building block for the MJT tournament.

“Winning this event gives me a lot of confidence going into Warman. Hopefully that goes well, it’s a big tournament. Plenty is up for grabs.”

In the other flight, Cameron Fiddler finished in first place followed by Lochlan McDougall and Dylan Dreaver.