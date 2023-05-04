May the 4th be with you

It’s Star Wars Day, a celebration of all things Star Wars. As most fans know, the fourth day in May became Star Wars Day because of the phrase, “May the force be with you,” used by Jedi masters in the movies.

Since George Lucas created the original trilogy in the ’70s, movie fans have delighted in celebrating May 4 by dressing in costumes and binge-watching Star Wars movies.

Jedi Master Yoda once said, “Do or do not, there is no try.” But that doesn’t mean you can’t try to answer these questions about the Star Wars films.

1. What year did the first Star Wars movie come out?

2. What is the episode number of the very first Star Wars film?

3. What is the name of the first Star Wars film?

4. What is the name of Han Solo’s ship?

5. Anakin Skywalker grew up to be who?

6. The Lion King’s Mufasa and which Star Wars character were voiced by the same actor (James Earl Jones)?

7. According to Yoda, what is the path to the dark side?

8. What species is Chewbacca?

9. Which character said, “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You are my only hope”?

10. Who were the star actors in the original Star Wars trilogy?

Answers:

1.1977.

2. IV.

3. Star Wars: A New Hope

4. The Millennium Falcon.

5. Darth Vader.

7. Fear.

8. Wookiee.

9. Princess Leia.

10. Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford