Man wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP arrested in Manitoba

A 31-year-old man from Swan River, Man. has been arrested following an extensive investigation by multiple Saskatchewan and Manitoba RCMP units.

Matthew Barker was wanted by Nipawin and Tisdale RCMP on seven charges, including failure to stop while being pursued by a police officer and being in possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The original incident occurred on the night of April 25 when officers from the Nipawin RCMP detachment attempted to stop the driver of a truck. The driver did not stop, and instead fled southbound out of the community of Aylsham. He was last seen at around 10 p.m.

Police later determined the vehicle was stolen, and found it abandoned at a rural location in the RM of Bjorkdale.

Barker was later arrested without incident at a business in Winnipeg, Manitoba around 8:30 a.m. on May 6.

An update on time and location of his court date will be provided when it becomes available.