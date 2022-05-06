RCMP is requesting help in locating 45-year-old Prince Albert man

The Prince Albert RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from the RM of Buckland.

On May 6, police received a report that 45-year-old Evan Sayers was last seen at 4:00 a.m. at a residence at 16th Avenue NW.

Sayers was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red writing, blue jeans, and black shoes.

He is described as being five feet tall, 186 pounds, with long auburn/dark red hair and brown eyes. He usually wears eyeglasses. He may appear confused and may not have his hearing aids.

Sayers requires medication that he may not have with him. Police warn that if you see him, do not approach.

He has connections in Prince Albert, Nipawin, Blaine Lake, Regina, and North Battleford.

If you see Evan or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.