Request to install Crime Stoppers bumper stickers to be reviewed by Public Works

A request to install Crime Stoppers bumper stickers on all City vehicles has been passed to the Public Works Department for review.

The stickers will be provided free of charge by the Crime Stoppers Programs of Saskatchewan.

Since the creation of the Prince Albert branch of the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers in June of 1995, $22 million of stolen property was recovered off the streets and $20 million worth of drugs were taken off the market.

“We know we can help even more, but we need to get our name out there,” said Prince Albert Crime Stoppers Secretary and Treasurer Alan Cannon while presenting to City Council on Monday.

There are five major Crime Stoppers programs that operate in the province, including Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, and the province of Saskatchewan. They have all installed Crime Stoppers bumper stickers on their vehicles.

“Help us to help the City Police,” said Cannon during the presentation.

Several members of Council expressed their support for the initiative. Deputy Mayor Tony Head stated that “this is definitely something our City could use some help with.”

Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers is a public program and does not currently receive Government funding.