Man charged with 1st degree murder in double North Battleford homicides

North Battleford RCMP have charged one man with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to a double homicide on Christmas Eve in 2021.

Officers arrested Wade Frenchman, 31, at a provincial correctional centre on Sept. 5. He’s scheduled to appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on Sept. 20.

Frenchman is charged in the deaths of 20-year-old Daphne Bear and 25-year-old Alyssa LeCaine, whose bodies were located after a residential fire on 108th Street.

“On December 24, 2021, most people were getting ready to begin holiday celebrations. However, that’s when an absolutely senseless tragedy struck for the friends and family of Alyssa and Daphne, and for the Battlefords community at large,” said Supt. Josh Graham, the officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes.

“This was a complex investigation, one that took time to complete.”

According to a media release, investigators obtained 15 judicial authorizations, interviewed about 160 witnesses and gathered and processed over 150 exhibits.

Initial investigation determined that the two victims did not die as a result of the fire, and their deaths were considered homicides.

In April of 2022, RCMP released a surveillance video of a person in the back alley between 108th and 109th Street in relation to the case.